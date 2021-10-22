Hy-Vee announces onion recall

Hy-Vee, Inc. released on Friday a consumer advisory about a nationwide onion recall.

Hy-Vee recently was notified by its supplier, Capitol City Fruit, that in August the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall. Potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.

The only affected products sold at Hy-Vee stores were three-pound bags of yellow onions, available for

purchase during that time frame.

The affected onions are no longer available at any Hy-Vee stores. “However, consumers may have product remaining in storage or freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions,” the release says. “Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.”