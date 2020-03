Hy-Vee is introducing an hour shopping window, everyday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for its at-risk customer groups starting March 19th.

Seniors 60 and older, expecting mothers and others with chronic medical condition can shop exclusively at the store.

Hy-Vee also announced changes in operating hours on Tuesday amid COVID-19 concerns. Beginning March 18th, the store will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.