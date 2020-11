A representative from Hy-Vee told Local 4 News on Sunday that Quad-City Hy-Vee stores are bringing back reserved in-store shopping hours for customers who are higher risk for illness.

Customers ages 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19 can shop from 7-8 a.m. Monday-Friday at any Hy-Vee store.

Other customers are asked to respect that hour and limit shopping to 8 a.m. or afterward on those days.