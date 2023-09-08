A week after Category 4 hurricane Idalia struck Florida, an Iowa-based company mobilized to bring aid to those impacted.

The Hy-Vee Disaster Relief Fleet sprung into action, arriving in the Big Bend area, where many people lost everything in the storm. All 27 team members are now working to hand out water, ice, paper products and meals made by Operation Barbecue Relief. The team has been dropping off supplies and talking to victims who survived the disaster.

The volunteers say the damage they’re seeing in Florida reminds them of the 2020 derecho.

The team will be heading back home September 8.