Hy-Vee stores made a donation of pet food and supplies Wednesday morning to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

The collection came from a promotion the Hy-Vee stores ran to honor beloved actress Betty White. As most people know, White was a huge animal lover and advocate. She died on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Betty White would have turned 101 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

In honor of her birthday (which is January 17th), the stores wanted to do something to help the shelters that care for homeless animals, according to Hy-Vee spokeswoman Debbie Geisler.

Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores collected $2,500 worth of product that was donated to the Scott and Clinton County Humane Society and Quad City Animal Welfare Center, she said later Wednesday.

“This was the second year we have done this, and we collected $1,000 more in product than last year,” Geisler said. “We have decided to make this an annual promotion in hope that each year will be bigger and better.”

For more information on QCAWC (which is at 724 2nd Ave. West, Milan), visit its website HERE.