Hy-Vee expanding free COVID-19 testing to more than 150 pharmacy locations

Hy-Vee announced it is expanding free COVID-19 testing to more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including locations in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities listed below.

Also, testing is now available to children three and older when registered and accompanied by an adult or guardian.

Anyone is eligible for a test, regardless of symptoms. Individuals must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing sight and appointment time.

Testing will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Times vary at each location, so patients can check the testing website for the times for their location.

Those wanting to be tested can register at this website, answer the questions and provide the requested information, then they will receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The person then goes to the Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru at their designated location and time, and provide either a printed test voucher number or show the number on their phone. A pharmacy employee will then provide a test kit, give instructions on how to self-administer the test, and supervise the test. The individual then deposits the test in a collection bin. The entire process should take about five minutes.

The Hy-Vee pharmacy will collect the tests from the bin and ship them to the lab. Individuals should get the results sent via email in about three to five days.

Illinois Quad City locations:

East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 East Main St., Galesburg

Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Avenue West, Milan

Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth Street, Silvis

Iowa Quad City locations: