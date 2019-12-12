Hy-Vee, first responders to hand out 2,650 hams for families in need

Hy-Vee, Inc. and first responders have recently announced their partnership with Hormel Foods and upcoming plans for the 3rd Annual Hams for the Holidays campaign.

From Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out 2,650 Hormel Cure 81® hams to needy families in 10 Midwestern cities across the supermarket chain’s eight-state region.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” said Megan Elliott, Senior Brand Manager, Meat Products Marketing, Hormel Foods. “The Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program highlights our longstanding relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Davenport and Galesburg are among the 10 Midwestern cities participating in the 2019 Hams for the Holidays program.

On Monday, December 16, free hams are available for pick-up in Davenport beginning 5 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, located at 2815 Locust Street.

Hams may also be picked up on Thursday, December 19, beginning 5 p.m. at Galesburg’s Public Safety Building, located at 150 S. Broad Street. Parking is available in the side lot facing S. Cedar Street.

The Davenport and Galesburg events will last for one hour or until all hams are distributed.

“We are fortunate to have great customers and partners who share Hy-Vee’s passion for giving back to the community,” said Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications for Hy-Vee. “Since 2017, Hams for the Holidays has been an incredible way for us to help our neighbors in need. We are excited to continue our efforts this year to reach families in the areas we serve.”

Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program that was founded in 1989 and involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country.

Throughout the years, more than $14 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.