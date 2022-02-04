In honor of Heart Health Month, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on heart health and adopting heart-healthy behaviors throughout February.

The dietitian team will host educational events, including virtual cooking and nutrition classes, as well as free, in-person cholesterol screenings at select locations.

February is also Black History Month and this year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness,” according to Hy-Vee. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), African-Americans are 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic white people.

“Hy-Vee is committed to supporting racial unity and equality across our eight Midwestern states and continues to work with our racial unity and equality partners to address inequalities in healthcare,” a company release from Friday says. The relevant and convenient events and classes outlined below were created with all Hy-Vee customers in mind.

Free “Meet Your Metrics” Screenings (In Person)

Know your numbers this month with your Hy-Vee dietitians. Hy-Vee dietitians will provide 1,000 cholesterol screenings across all 8 states in select locations. Receive your results on the spot and learn how your Hy-Vee dietitian can assist you in improving your results. Screening appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Thank you to our providing sponsors: Cardiotabs, Plus it Up!, Kevin’s Natural Foods, Bolthouse Farms, and Wonderful Pistachios.

Wellness Wednesday Classes with Hy-Vee Dietitians (Virtual)

New complimentary virtual Wellness Wednesday classes are offered every Wednesday from 12:00-12:30 pm. In February, each week your dietitians will cover heart-healthy nutrition topics including heart-healthy hummus, heart-healthy cooking oils, smoothie boosters and dietitian-approved desserts. Each class will include a simple and delicious recipe demonstration, and requires advance registration.

Freezer Meal Workshops (Virtual)

Dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshop classes. Register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include meal prep tips and product recommendations to help you reach your health goals. To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location.

The events and classes listed above will be offered throughout February.