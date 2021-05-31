Hy-Vee gives $10 gift cards to people completing COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that, beginning Tuesday, each individual who completes a COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 to qualify for the card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.

If an individual receives a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. If an individual receives the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring these items to their vaccination: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); and photo ID.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

Those who want to make an appointment may visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, then select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine