Hy-Vee giving away 7,200 mangoes in Muscatine this Wednesday

The retail store will be giving away 7,200 mangoes at its Muscatine store on Wednesday, May 13th.

From 10 a.m. to noon, or until the supplies last, 600 customers will get a bag containing 12 mangoes each, for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bag will be loaded into customer vehicles on the northwest corner of the Muscatine Hy-Vee parking lot using a contactless method to limit physical contact for safety concerns.

According to the store, all event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.