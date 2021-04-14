Hy-Vee hosting special vaccine clinic this weekend in Davenport

A second dose clinic takes place May 7 - 9 for those taking part in this clinic

Hy-Vee announced they are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend in Davenport.

The clinic will take place Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18, inside the former Gordmans store located at 3860 Elmore Avenue.

There are planning on administering 2,200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to area residents.

Individuals 16 years or older are eligible to get the vaccine.

Appointments need to be made in advance at the following links:

Friday, April 16 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., click here .

. Saturday, April 17 between 8 a.m. and noon, click here .

. Saturday, April 17 between noon and 4 p.m., click here .

. Sunday, April 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., click here.

Those getting a vaccine should wait in their vehicle until their appointment time slot and bring the following:

Insurance card (if you have insurance)

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

Photo ID

Face mask to wear

A second dose vaccine clinic will take place the weekend of May 7 – 9 for those that are getting their first vaccination at this clinic. Recipients will be contacted approximately five days before their second dose is due to schedule an appointment.