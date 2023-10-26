It’s been a while since someone in the Quad Cities has won a lottery jackpot, but it looks like those days are over. If you bought an Illinois Lottery scratch off ticket in Galesburg recently, you may want to check to see if you’ve just won a quarter of a million dollars.

(Illinois Lottery)

Someone bought the lucky ticket at the Hy-Vee on East Main Street in Galesburg. This winner was among three recent winners in the state in the $250,000 Crossword game. Winning tickets were also sold in Cahokia and Courtland.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery says winners should write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to step forward and claim their prize.

