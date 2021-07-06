Hy-Vee Indy car will be on display in Daveport

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will display a No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region throughout July.

The car will be on display 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Davenport Fast and Fresh, 3200 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, a news release says.

The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020, when he finished third.

This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the RLL racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.