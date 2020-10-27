Hy-Vee introducing Sterile Cart system in stores

Hy-Vee is introducing an automated cleaning and sanitizing system for carts in more than 200 stores by mid-November.

The Sterile Cart system can clean several carts quickly and consistently which eliminates the need for a store employee to manually clean each cart. In addition, it is able to clean the entire cart.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee, Inc. “We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees.”

Kristen Davidson of Ultra Green Packaging, the distributor of the system, says it was conceived and designed specifically to help mitigate the coronavirus.

“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” said Davidson. “The system ships fully assembled, takes up minimal space and sanitizes 1-2 carts per second. The Sterile Cart system provides peace of mind knowing that the carts are cleaned after every use.”

The Sterile Cart uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant. It is also small enough to be installed where shopping carts are returned in the store.

Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the fully automated sanitization system across its company.