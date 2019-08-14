Hy-Vee investigating data breach

The company says card readers at some fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants were impacted

Hy-Vee is telling shoppers to check their bank accounts after detecting a data breach at some of its cash registers.

The company says it is focusing on card sales fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, including Market Grille, Market Grille Express and the Wahlburgers.

There are no details about when the breach happened or what locations were impacted. The press release said the investigation is in its early stages so that information will be released later.

Hy-Vee contacted cyber security firms after noticing unauthorized activity on their payment processing systems, according to a press release. Hy-Vee also reached out to federal law enforcement and the credit card companies.

