Iowa’s largest private employer will no longer offer an employee discount to its workers.

For a while now, Hy-Vee employees have enjoyed a 10-percent discount on groceries, but that ends today.

In a video sent to employees on Friday, Hy-Vee Executive Vice President Georgia Van Gundy announced the company was ending this benefit due to an “increase in fradulent practices.”

Van Gundy says management has discovered multiple employees sharing the discount with extended family and friends.

She says those employees will be contacted by management soon, but the discount will be canceled for all employees.

That number is more than 90,000.