As part of its annual “One Step Hams for the Holidays” campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 500 Hormel Cure 81 hams on Monday, April 11, beginning at 5 p.m.

The event, which benefits families in need, will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Now in its fifth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores, according to a Thursday release from the supermarket chain. This location is one of 19 stops that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver nearly 7,400 total hams.

The event continues until 7 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first. In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-through method to minimize physical contact.

This year’s Hams for the Holidays campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months. Customers are invited to go in-store or visit Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.

Please use the hashtag #HyVeeHams when sharing information, photos and videos via social media.