Throughout the month of April, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events focused on blood sugar management and overall health. Events will include virtual freezer meal workshops and free virtual on-demand and live diabetes health store tours, according to a Friday release.

Hy-Vee registered dietitians will also provide 1,000 free A1C screenings at select stores throughout the month.

On-Demand and Live Diabetes Health Store Tours (Virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will help customers navigate the aisles during complimentary virtual on-demand and live nutrition store tours. Customers can learn the basics of creating a diabetic-friendly meal plan that includes Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable links for the products shared during the tour. Tours are also available in Spanish.

Freezer Meal Prep Workshops (Virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will also host virtual carb-conscious Freezer Meal Prep Workshop classes throughout the month. Individuals can register for only $10 to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include meal prep tips and product recommendations to help customers, and can be completed virtually alongside the dietitian or on their own.

Free A1C Screening Tour (In Person)

Additionally, 1,000 free A1C screenings will be administered at select Hy-Vee stores throughout the month. Results will be provided immediately following the screening, and Hy-Vee dietitians will share how they can assist with blood sugar management. These screenings are sponsored by BD Medical, Birds Eye, California

Avocados, Catalina Crunch and Sugarbreak.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location. The events and classes listed above will be offered throughout April.