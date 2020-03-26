Hy-Vee is providing employees with additional benefits for working amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hy-Vee, Inc. is giving its employees a little something special for their hard work during this historic time period.

To show its gratitude for working amid the COVID-19 outbreak, all part-time and full-time frontline store employees are being given a 10% employee appreciation bonus on all their hours worked from March 16 to April 12.

The bonuses are a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out on April 17.

In addition, Hy-Vee is offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-outbreak.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Hy-Vee Chairman of the Board, CEO and President Randy Edeker. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around the clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

Hy-Vee is offering job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 and/or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. This benefit will provide job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service.

Under this benefit, full-time Hy-Vee employees enrolled in short-term disability will also receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.

A second benefit offers employees affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health.

Hy-Vee is waiving co-pays for all full-time employees and their dependents who utilize the 24-hour vertical medical service in addition to allowing part-time employees to use the service for a minimal fee per visit.