As kids are spending more time at home with online learning, Hy-Vee grocery stores are encouraging parents and their kids to get moving and eat healthy with a monthly challenge.

The Kids Fit Club is a free resource offered by Hy-Vee.

The January challenge is to eat an apple a day to hopefully get families thinking about their health.

“It focuses on kind of building a healthier relationship with movement and with food,” dietitian Katie Schaeffer said.

