Hy-Vee looking for best local products

(Hy-Vee)

Hy-Vee will be hosting its fifth “Best of Local Brands” summit February 16-18 to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 280 retail stores.

In a news release, the company announced it is accepting submissions from midwestern vendors for its “Best of Local Brands” summit here in the following categories of retail-ready products:

  • grocery
  • produce
  • deli
  • general merchandise
  • frozen
  • dairy
  • health and beauty care

Hy-Vee announced it will continue to elevate its efforts of identifying suppliers with diverse backgrounds and encourages minority-owned and women-owned businesses to apply for the summits.

