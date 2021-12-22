Hy-Vee looking for best local products

Hy-Vee will be hosting its fifth “Best of Local Brands” summit February 16-18 to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 280 retail stores.

In a news release, the company announced it is accepting submissions from midwestern vendors for its “Best of Local Brands” summit here in the following categories of retail-ready products:

grocery

produce

deli

general merchandise

frozen

dairy

health and beauty care

Hy-Vee announced it will continue to elevate its efforts of identifying suppliers with diverse backgrounds and encourages minority-owned and women-owned businesses to apply for the summits.

For more information, click here.