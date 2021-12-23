Hy-Vee makes its products accessible to people in all 50 states

People in all 50 states can now purchase products from Hy-Vee and have them shipped to their homes.

This week, the company announced two of its websites — Hy-VeeDeals.com and ShopPetship.com — will make a variety of bulk grocery products, home goods and pet supplies available to shoppers throughout the United States.

“Hy-VeeDeals.com, the company’s existing website that aggregates all weekly ads, digital coupons and hot deals, now also features bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Customers can order their favorite snack to fill the pantry, as well as household essentials, cleaning products and housewares,” said the grocery chain in a news release. “Customers can also purchase household staples in bulk, saving time and money. Additionally, in-store shoppers will be able to take advantage of bulk savings offered through HyVeeDeals.com with a QR code displayed on store shelves.”

ShopPetShip.com, Hy-Vee’s second website, offers a wide variety of food, treats and supplies for many pets.

The company says customers can also take advantage of subscription services to have pet supplies shipped directly to their homes, providing added convenience and time savings, and eliminating manual reordering.

“Hy-Vee has been a leader in the e-commerce space for many years since the start of our Aisles Online service. With Hy-VeeDeals.com, we can share bulk product deals with the entire country,” said Hy-Vee’s Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker. “Additionally, PetShip will bring a variety of pet products to shoppers across the country, along with our first subscription service option which, in return, will save consumers time and money.”

No membership fees are required to view available products and place orders on both websites.