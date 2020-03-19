Hy-Vee making additional changes to protect against COVID-19

Hy-Vee grocery stores are making some more changes in order to help protect its customers and employees from COVID-19 exposure.

Starting Friday, March 20, customers will no longer be allowed to bring reusable bags until further notice. There is no guarantee for the cleanliness of these bags, so this policy will help prevent the spread of the virus.

Also, temporary window dividers will be installed at checkouts. This is the point of the store where close interaction between the customer and employee is unavoidable, so these dividers will give an additional layer of protection. The panels are already in place in the Des Moines area stores and will be installed in other Hy-Vee locations over the next few days.

These additional changes are part of Hy-Vee’s effort to adapt to the changing conditions to keep their customers and employees safe and healthy.