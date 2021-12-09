Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds

Hy-Vee announced Thursday that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the grocery chain’s eight-state region — including pharmacies in the Quad Cities.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 16 and older at least six months after their second vaccine dose, a news release says.

Patients 16 and 17 years old receiving a booster dose may not mix and match vaccines.

At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine booster dose authorized for individuals ages 16 and older.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations here.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination.

Booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Individuals ages 16 and older receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster or third vaccine dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.

It is recommended but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:

Insurance card (if patients have insurance)

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if patients are Medicare recipients)

Photo ID

COVID-19 vaccination record card

Masks are required.

If individuals don’t have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.