Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 tests at pharmacy locations

Hy-Vee announced they are offering free COVID-19 tests at 11 of their pharmacy locations via a drive-thru testing process, including at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee at 4064 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but must register online for an appointment.

The testing locations will be open 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays, depending on the location.

Those wanting to be tested can register at this website, answer the questions and provide the requested information, then they will receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

The person then goes to the Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru at their designated location and time, and provide either a printed test voucher number or show the number on their phone. A pharmacy employee will then provide a test kit, give instructions on how to self-administer the test, and supervise the test. The individual then deposits the test in a collection bin. The entire process should take about five minutes.

The Hy-Vee pharmacy will collect the tests from the bin and ship them to the lab. Individuals should get the results sent via email in about three to five days.

The 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the tests are:

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Aveue, Chariton, Iowa 50049

Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 North 2 nd Street, Cherokee, Iowa 51012

West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 West Circle Drive, Rochester, Minnesota 55901

Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70 th Way North, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55311

Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 West 10 th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

The COVID-19 tests are coordinated by eTrueNorth.