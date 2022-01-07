Hy-Vee offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines for 12-15

Hy-Vee announced in a press release that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available by appointment only to 12- to 15-year-olds at least 5 months after their second dose. Additionally, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the following:

All individuals who completed a primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive an mRNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least 5 months after their second dose (reduced from the previously authorized 6 months). Individuals ages 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are NOT authorized for individuals ages 5 to 11. Food & Drug Administration

Those who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least 6 months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose cannot mix-and-match vaccines. A parent or legal guardian must consent and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of insurance coverage.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for individuals ages 12 and older, and should be administered based on individuals’ primary vaccine manufacturer. Hy-Vee

At least 5 months after the second dose if a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipient (or at least 5 months after their third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech if moderately to severely immunocompromised) At least 6 months after the second dose if a Moderna vaccine recipient (or at least 6 months after their third dose of Moderna if moderately to severely immunocompromised) At least 2 months after the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) dose if a Janssen vaccine recipient Hy-Vee

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines or to make an appointment, click here.