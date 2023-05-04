Hy-Vee, Inc. is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide hot meals for lunch and dinner to people affected by the flood.

In addition, Hy-Vee is donating more than 34,000 bottles of water that will be distributed along with the meals, according to a Thursday company release. Individuals can pick up hot meals and one 24-pack of water at the following locations:

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Dr., Bettendorf

Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge St., Buffalo

The parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline (water will NOT be distributed at this location)

Mealtimes are noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. Bottles of hand sanitizer will be available at all meal sites.

Volunteers are needed to help area residents affected by the flood. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org to sign up as a Red Cross volunteer.

If you have questions or need other Red Cross assistance, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).