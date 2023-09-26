Hy-Vee Pharmacies are now stocking the newest COVID-19 vaccine.

The new, updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest, the company said in a news release. Hy-Vee is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older currently. Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment. Walk-ins are welcome during normal pharmacy operating hours. People can receive a flu vaccine and/or RSV vaccine, only for ages 60+, at the same time. Updated COVID-19 vaccines for younger residents are expected to be available at some Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the following weeks.

The news release says the FDA and CDC have recommended that all individuals ages six months and older should receive the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. They recommend people who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines should wait at least two months after their last dose before receiving the new COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive an additional updated COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their last updated dose. The new, updated COVID-19 vaccines have been reformulated to provide better protection against the virus variants currently causing most infections and hospitalizations in the U.S.

People should bring these items to their vaccine appointment:

• Insurance card (if they have insurance)

• Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

• Photo ID

This updated vaccine is the first group of COVID-19 vaccines to become commercially available after the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is still free with most private and public insurance plans. Adults without health insurance or those whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 costs can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program through Dec. 31, 2024. However, Hy-Vee does not take part in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. People without health insurance can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at state and local health departments and federally qualified health centers. To find a nearby CDC Bridge Access provider, click here.

Medical experts say a “tripledemic” may soon be on the horizon, with COVID-19, flu and RSV viruses spreading among people. They recommend people get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall to help reduce the spread and protect individuals from serious infection during the holiday season.

The CDC has approved administering the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time, so people can get up to three vaccines in one appointment. For more information on the vaccination program, click here.