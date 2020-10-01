Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering childhood vaccinations in addition to flu shots

With flu season approaching, many families are making plans to get annual flu shots.

Hy-Vee says they have “plenty of supply” but also want families to know they’re offering another type of life-saving immunization.

In an announcement made today, the supermarket chain said children ages three to 18 years old will now be able to get vaccinated at more than 270 of its pharmacy locations in eight states.

According to the company, immunizations typically given at well-child visits by a physician can now be administered by a Hy-Vee pharmacist without a prescription or an appointment. They added Medicaid and most insurance plans cover immunizations at no charge.

Hy-Vee made this announcement following the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ recent protocol change to increase access to FDA-approved childhood vaccines by authorizing state-licensed pharmacists all across the country as children return to daycares and schools.

“While many families have stayed at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, these critical milestone immunizations may have been missed,” said Hy-Vee Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer Aaron Wiese. “Health and wellness are central to our mission, and we’re proud to partner with parents to help keep children and communities healthy by offering a convenient way to ensure kids’ vaccinations are up to date.”

Customers can complete and submit their Vaccine Consent Form and book an appointment for vaccinations or flu shots in advance online for anyone in their family here.

What you should know before an appointment

Hy-Vee says, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve “continued to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions” in both their stores and pharmacy areas by maintaining enhanced cleaning regimens, enforcing social distancing protocols and installing Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.

The following are key measures they’ve implemented to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:

All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of patients and team members.

Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

More information on Hy-Vee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is here.