Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

The FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe PAXLOVID to eligible patients ages 12+, with certain limitations earlier this month.

Patients must test positive for COVID-19 in order to be prescribed PAXLOVID. Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer rapid PCR COVID-19 testing, by appointment only, with fast same-day test results. All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer over the counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, which may be available to patients for free, depending on their medical coverage. Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, each person covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can currently receive up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.

After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist will screen patients to determine their eligibility for PAXLOVID. COVID-19 antiviral patients are required to wear a mask when in the store. Patients should bring the following information with them to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy to help with the screening process:

Date/proof of positive test result.

Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for any kidney or liver problems.

A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This will be used to screen for drugs that may have potentially serious interactions with PAXLOVID.

Patients should begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin. COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances, but certain restrictions may apply for Medicaid recipients.

Most Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are open seven days a week. Patients should contact their health care provider for more information about COVID-19 or PAXLOVID.