Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
The FDA authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe PAXLOVID to eligible patients ages 12+, with certain limitations earlier this month.
Patients must test positive for COVID-19 in order to be prescribed PAXLOVID. Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer rapid PCR COVID-19 testing, by appointment only, with fast same-day test results. All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer over the counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, which may be available to patients for free, depending on their medical coverage. Under the Biden Administration’s ruling, each person covered under private insurance or Medicare Part B can currently receive up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests each month.
After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist will screen patients to determine their eligibility for PAXLOVID. COVID-19 antiviral patients are required to wear a mask when in the store. Patients should bring the following information with them to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy to help with the screening process:
- Date/proof of positive test result.
- Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for any kidney or liver problems.
- A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This will be used to screen for drugs that may have potentially serious interactions with PAXLOVID.
Patients should begin COVID-19 antiviral treatment as soon as possible and treatment must begin within five days of when symptoms begin. COVID-19 antivirals are free with most insurances, but certain restrictions may apply for Medicaid recipients.
Most Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are open seven days a week. Patients should contact their health care provider for more information about COVID-19 or PAXLOVID.