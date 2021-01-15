Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing on Jan. 18

Hy-Vee will offer rapid antibody testing at more than 250 of the company’s pharmacy locations beginning Monday, Jan. 18. — over 20 of which are in the Local 4 News viewing area.

After completing the test, patients will receive results in as little as 15 minutes.

The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms. Those interested in getting tested must register ahead of time here and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and receive a test voucher.

Tests will be administered inside Hy-Vee pharmacies.

The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).

Patients will pay for their test upon arrival to a designated pharmacy.

The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee pharmacy team member. Once testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email the same day.

“An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Hy-Vee in a news release. “The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection because it can take one to two weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.”

Testing dates and times vary by location.

Children six years and older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

For patients who would like to be tested for current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in three to five business days.

Hy-Vee also offers rapid antigen testing via an outside, drive-thru testing process at 59 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with results available the same day.

Register for a lab (molecular PCR) or rapid antigen test appointment here.

Locations offering rapid antibody testing in the Local 4 News viewing area:

Illinois

East Main Hy-Vee

2030 E. Main St.,

Galesburg

Hy-Vee on Henderson

1975 National Blvd.

Galesburg

Milan Hy-Vee

201 10th Ave. West

Milan

Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities

4218 Avenue of the Cities

Moline

John Deere Road Hy-Vee

750 42nd Avenue Drive

Moline

Rock Island Hy-Vee

2930 18th Ave.

Rock Island

Twin Oaks Hy-Vee

2001 Fifth St.

Silvis

Iowa

Bettendorf Hy-Vee

2900 Devils Glen Road

Bettendorf

Hy-Vee South

939 Angular St.

Burlington

Hy-Vee on Agency

3140 Agency St.

Burlington

Clinton Hy-Vee

901 S. Fourth St.

Clinton

Columbus Junction Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy

111 E. Walnut St.

Columbus Junction

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee

4064 E. 53rd St.

Davenport

West Locust Street Hy-Vee

2351 W. Locust St.

Davenport

Hy-Vee on Rockingham

3019 Rockingham Road

Davenport

West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee

2200 West Kimberly Road

Davenport, IA

Northgate Mall Hy-Vee

1823 East Kimberly Road

Davenport

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee

1700 E. Washington St.

Mount Pleasant

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet

510 E. Sixth St.

Muscatine

Muscatine Hy-Vee

2400 Second Ave.

Muscatine

Wapello Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy

312 N. 2nd St.

Wapello