Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing on Jan. 18

Hy-Vee will offer rapid antibody testing at more than 250 of the company’s pharmacy locations beginning Monday, Jan. 18. — over 20 of which are in the Local 4 News viewing area.
After completing the test, patients will receive results in as little as 15 minutes.
The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms. Those interested in getting tested must register ahead of time here and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and receive a test voucher.
Tests will be administered inside Hy-Vee pharmacies.
The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).
Patients will pay for their test upon arrival to a designated pharmacy.
The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee pharmacy team member. Once testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email the same day.
“An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Hy-Vee in a news release. “The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection because it can take one to two weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.”
Testing dates and times vary by location.
Children six years and older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
For patients who would like to be tested for current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in three to five business days.
Hy-Vee also offers rapid antigen testing via an outside, drive-thru testing process at 59 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with results available the same day.
Register for a lab (molecular PCR) or rapid antigen test appointment here.
Locations offering rapid antibody testing in the Local 4 News viewing area:
Illinois
East Main Hy-Vee
2030 E. Main St.,
Galesburg
Hy-Vee on Henderson
1975 National Blvd.
Galesburg
Milan Hy-Vee
201 10th Ave. West
Milan
Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities
4218 Avenue of the Cities
Moline
John Deere Road Hy-Vee
750 42nd Avenue Drive
Moline
Rock Island Hy-Vee
2930 18th Ave.
Rock Island
Twin Oaks Hy-Vee
2001 Fifth St.
Silvis
Iowa
Bettendorf Hy-Vee
2900 Devils Glen Road
Bettendorf
Hy-Vee South
939 Angular St.
Burlington
Hy-Vee on Agency
3140 Agency St.
Burlington
Clinton Hy-Vee
901 S. Fourth St.
Clinton
Columbus Junction Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy
111 E. Walnut St.
Columbus Junction
Utica Ridge Hy-Vee
4064 E. 53rd St.
Davenport
West Locust Street Hy-Vee
2351 W. Locust St.
Davenport
Hy-Vee on Rockingham
3019 Rockingham Road
Davenport
West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee
2200 West Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
Northgate Mall Hy-Vee
1823 East Kimberly Road
Davenport
Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee
1700 E. Washington St.
Mount Pleasant
Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet
510 E. Sixth St.
Muscatine
Muscatine Hy-Vee
2400 Second Ave.
Muscatine
Wapello Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy
312 N. 2nd St.
Wapello