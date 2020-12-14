Hy-Vee pharmacists, techs to receive bonuses to administer COVID-19 tests

Hy-Vee pharmacists and technicians who take part in the company’s rapid antigen COVID-19 testing will be offered an additional bonus for participating in the public health program.

Full-time pharmacists who administer the tests will receive a $500 bonus and part-time pharmacists and technicians who administer the test will receive a $250 bonus, a news release says. This in addition to the $23.3 million in frontline appreciation bonuses that the company has paid out to all retail employees, as well as the company’s upcoming 10% employee bonus on all hours worked during this year’s holiday season Dec. 21, 2020, through Jan. 10, 2021.

Hy-Vee also offers all its employees, including its pharmacists and technicians, affordable access to telehealth services, including mental health.

The company will pay 100% of the costs for all full-time employees and their dependents who use the 24-hour virtual medical service. Hy-Vee also offers job protective leave for employees who either test positive for COVID-19 and/or are required by health officials to self-quarantine.

The benefit provides job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees, no matter their length of service. Additionally, Hy-Vee employees enrolled in the company’s short-term disability benefit will receive a minimum of two weeks paid time off.

This year, all Hy-Vee employees also started receiving a minimum 10% discount on their groceries every day as the company strives to be the Best Place to Work in America.

In an effort to keep Hy-Vee’s pharmacists and technicians safe and comfortable while performing COVID-19 testing, all personal protective equipment, scrubs and seasonal clothing will be provided for employees to wear during their time at the heated drive-up facility in the parking lot of the store.

“Hy-Vee’s pharmacists and technicians are vital in the fight against this pandemic,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Chairman, CEO and President. “We are very much aware of the sacrifices every essential worker, especially those administering COVID-19 tests, must make as they go to work every day. We want to do everything we can to ensure their safety and wellbeing in addition to showing our appreciation for the role they play in this public health crisis.”

The company currently has 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations that offer or will soon offer the rapid antigen testing via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. Patients receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the nasopharyngeal swab test.

Patients who want a rapid antigen test must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), which is patient-administered but observed by Hy-Vee pharmacists for appropriate technique. This test is offered outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days.

Hy-Vee seeks more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration, once it becomes available. Those interested are encouraged to apply at www.hy-vee.com/careers.

Locations Offering Rapid Antigen Testing:

Iowa

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 21

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA; Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Illinois