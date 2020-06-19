Hy-Vee presents check to River Bend Foodbank

1  of  2
On June 18, Hy-Vee, Inc. presented a check for more than $100,000 to the River Bend Foodbank

The check was part of Hy-Vee’s company wide campaign that raised over $1 million to help restock local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 23 through May 31, Hy-Vee customers were asked to donate $1 or more at checkout or online. Hy-Vee matched donations up to $500,000 through the Hy-Vee One Step program.

The money will go a long way to help the River Bend Foodbank recover from the pandemic.

