Hy-Vee recalls additional bagged salads due to possible Cyclospora contamination

Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 bagged salads due to the potential Cyclospora contamination.

Fresh Express, the company that produces the products for Hy-Vee, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control Prevention expanded its investigation into the outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest, which is the reason for the additional recalled products.

The 12 salads are in addition to the 12oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad that was recalled last week.

These products were distributed to eight states, including Illinois and Iowa.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

All 13 recalled products are listed below. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted at this time.

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit UPC: 0-07450-24669

13.3 oz.

Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg UPC: 0-07545-12053

8 oz.

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad UPC: 0-75450-08530

12 oz.

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend UPC: 0-75450-12046

12 oz.

Hy-Vee American Blend Salad Mix UPC: 0-75450-12047

12 oz.

Hy-Vee Italian Blend UPC: 0-75450-12048

10 oz.

Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix UPC: 0-75450-12051

16 oz.

Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad UPC: 0-75450-12058

12 oz.

Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit UPC: 0-75450-24668

13.7 oz.

Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit UPC: 0-75450-24670

13.2 oz.

Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit UPC: 0-75450-24672

11.4 oz.

Hy-Vee Garden Salad UPC: 0-75450-24674

12 oz.

Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit UPC: 0-75450-24715

12.8 oz.

Customers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

Symptoms of cyclospariasis can appear in average of seven days and may include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. Symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more if not treated.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.