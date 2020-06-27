Hy-Vee recalls additional bagged salads due to possible Cyclospora contamination

Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 bagged salads due to the potential Cyclospora contamination.
Fresh Express, the company that produces the products for Hy-Vee, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control Prevention expanded its investigation into the outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest, which is the reason for the additional recalled products.
The 12 salads are in addition to the 12oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad that was recalled last week.
These products were distributed to eight states, including Illinois and Iowa.
Customers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.
All 13 recalled products are listed below. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted at this time.
Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
- UPC: 0-07450-24669
- 13.3 oz.
Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg
- UPC: 0-07545-12053
- 8 oz.
Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad
- UPC: 0-75450-08530
- 12 oz.
Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend
- UPC: 0-75450-12046
- 12 oz.
Hy-Vee American Blend Salad Mix
- UPC: 0-75450-12047
- 12 oz.
Hy-Vee Italian Blend
- UPC: 0-75450-12048
- 10 oz.
Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix
- UPC: 0-75450-12051
- 16 oz.
Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad
- UPC: 0-75450-12058
- 12 oz.
Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit
- UPC: 0-75450-24668
- 13.7 oz.
Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit
- UPC: 0-75450-24670
- 13.2 oz.
Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit
- UPC: 0-75450-24672
- 11.4 oz.
Hy-Vee Garden Salad
- UPC: 0-75450-24674
- 12 oz.
Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit
- UPC: 0-75450-24715
- 12.8 oz.
Customers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.
Symptoms of cyclospariasis can appear in average of seven days and may include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. Symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more if not treated.
For more information, visit the FDA’s website.