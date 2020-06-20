Hy-Vee recalls bagged salad due to potenial Cyclospora contamination

Images of Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad that was recalled due to a potential Cyclospora outbreak.

Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

Fresh Express, which manufactures the product under a Hy-Vee label, has products that have been linked to an investigation of a Cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest.

The recall is limited to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expiration dates and was distributed to stores in eight states, including Iowa and Illinois.

Customers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to Hy-Vee for a refund.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of anyone getting ill from consuming the bagged salad.

Symptoms of cyclospariasis can appear in average of seven days and may include watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. Symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more if not treated.

Consumers with questions my contact Hy-Vee Customer Service representatives 224 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.