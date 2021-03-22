Hy-Vee receives Happy Joe Whitty Award

Hy-Vee is being honored for going above and beyond to hire people with disabilities.

Hand in Hand — a local non-profit — presented the 2nd Annual Happy Joe Whitty Award on Monday at the East Kimberly Hy-Vee.

The non-profit asked for nominations from the public and says there was overwhelming support for Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee has also been an integral part of Camp Hand-in-Hand by donating supplies they need to feed the campers.

“We have a great relationship with hand in hand, and have some wonderful employees we’ve hired and we’ll continue that relationship,” said Hy-Vee communications manager Debbie Geisler.

“Hand in Hand has been literally hand in hand with our community since we started,” said CEO Angie Kendall. “It’s important for us to recognize the individuals who help us achieve our mission and ensure people of all abilities have a place to feel welcome and live their life to their full extent.”

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor his work with those who have special needs.