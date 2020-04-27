Hy-Vee requires all employees to wear face masks, announces additional frontline employee appreciation bonus

In response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while on the job.

Over the past several weeks, the grocery store chain provided masks to all employees. Effective today, wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect their fellow workers as well as customers.

The company says this is “just one of many measures” they have taken to “ensure the health and well-being” of its employees and customers over the past several weeks.

Other efforts include:

Temporary Plexiglas barriers at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters

Social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store

One-way directional signage for all aisles

Sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use

Special shopping times for those considered most at risk for illness

“And much more,” said Hy-Vee.

To show its gratitude to employees during this time, the grocery store chain is also providing another frontline employee appreciation bonus to all part-time and full-time store employees. Their employees will receive a 10% bonus on all hours worked from April 13 to May 3.

This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its frontline employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.

More information about Hy-Vee’s response to COVID-19 is available here.