Hy-Vee, Inc. will host an opportunity to advance local minority- and women-owned companies through a networking and showcase opportunity in the Quad Cities in September, a news release says.

The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit will be 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the University Club, 1526 5th Ave., Moline. The summit will feature an expo offering resources for small businesses, learning opportunities through presentations and panel discussions, the chance to be inspired by other brands and more. Local community groups and organizations, area businesses and other professionals interested in supporting or networking with small-business owners are also invited to attend at no cost.

In addition, local minority and women-owned businesses are invited to apply for the chance to showcase their products or services during a pitch competition at the Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $30,000 as an investment for future endeavors.

Hy-Vee is accepting submissions for local products or services for the pitch competition here in the categories of economically viable and/or previously tested products or services: food and beverage; product innovation and technology; and health, wellness and beauty. There is no cost to apply. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22.

A panel of judges will select one grand-prize winner to earn $30,000. Plus, one first-place winner will be selected from each pitch category (three total) earning $5,000 each. Additional cash investments may be awarded and select finalists may be invited to participate in further discussions regarding their product or service following the summit.