Hy-Vee selling t-shirts to help derecho storm victims

Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition Raygun t-shirts to help those affected by the derecho that struck the Midwest on August 10.

For each t-shirt purchased, $5 will go towards Hy-Vee’s One Step program to benefit local residents still trying to recover from the storm.

T-shirts are available at 29 Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Iowa Strong” and “Hurricane Derecho.”

Locally, the t-shirts can be found at the following stores: