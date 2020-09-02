Hy-Vee selling t-shirts to help derecho storm victims

Hy-Vee announced it is selling limited edition Raygun t-shirts to help those affected by the derecho that struck the Midwest on August 10.

For each t-shirt purchased, $5 will go towards Hy-Vee’s One Step program to benefit local residents still trying to recover from the storm.

T-shirts are available at 29 Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, and feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Iowa Strong” and “Hurricane Derecho.”

Locally, the t-shirts can be found at the following stores:

  • Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Avenue, Rock Island, Illinois
  • Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 East 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa
  • Dodge Street Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge Street, Dubuque, Iowa
  • Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 East Sixth Street, Muscatine, Iowa

