Hy-Vee store robbed Thursday afternoon; police pursue, apprehend suspect

Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

A suspect was apprehended near the Rock Island Arsenal’s Rock Island gate. According to scanner traffic, the pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph on Interstate 280.

Our Local 4 News crew, only station at the scene, saw officers leave the Moline area to pursue a suspect in Rock Island. Scanner traffic indicated a weapon was used during the crime.

