In honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White’s birthday on January 17, Quad Cities’ Hy-Vee stores will collect pet food and supplies to be donated to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Humane Society of Scott County, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Additionally, the Clinton Hy-Vee store will be collecting for the Clinton Humane Society.

From Wednesday, January 11 through Monday, January 16, you can drop off pet food and supplies at any QCA Hy-Vee store. A list of needed items is available at all Customer Service counters. On Tuesday, January 17, what would’ve been Betty White’s 101st birthday, all items collected will be delivered to the shelters.

To find a Hy-Vee location near you, click here.