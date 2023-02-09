Hy-Vee, Inc. is in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge.

It will be the grocery store chain’s first location in Eldridge; the nearest Hy-Vee is at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge in Davenport. All current employees of North Scott Foods are aware of the transaction and will be offered jobs with Hy-Vee, Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president for communications said Thursday.

“At this time, we do not have a timeline to release regarding the transition,” she said.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines-based company this week opened two new stores in Wisconsin — in Janesville and Oregon, bringing their total in the state to eight.

