Hy-Vee to close QC location, three more across the region

Hy-Vee announced it will be closing or repurposing 4 of its stores across the region

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday it will be permanently closing one Quad-City store and closing another in the region, as well as repurposing two stores across the region.

In a press release, Hy-Vee said the John Deere Road Hy-Vee, located at 750 42nd Avenue Drive in Moline will close permanently at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1. As with other locations closing, employees affected will be offered positions with the same pay and benefits across the company’s other stores in each market.

Hy-Vee will be permanently closing its John Deere Road location at 750 42nd Avenue Drive in Moline at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 (photo: Google Maps)

Customers will be notified verbally and by signage posted throughout the affected store. Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick up services at these locations will stop on Monday, December 6, but Aisles Online delivery options for customers served by those stores will still be available and fulfilled by a nearby Hy-Vee location. Pharmacy customers will receive a letter letting them know that their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy or a pharmacy of their choosing.

Aside from the Moline location, the following stores will be ceasing retail operations in early January 2022: