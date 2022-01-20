Hy-Vee to launch new reality dating TV show on streaming service

A grocery store chain that prides itself on providing a “helpful smile in every aisle” is getting into the matchmaking business.

Hy-Vee announced plans to launch a new reality dating TV show on its streaming service, Helpful Smiles TV.

The show will feature singles who go on a blind date where they cook and share a meal together.

Producers put out a casting call earlier this month, calling for Midwesterners to try their luck at finding love.

Called “Love at First Bite,” the show will begin filming next month.

The deadline to apply has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

No release date for the show has been announced yet.

Those interested in applying to be a part of the cast can do so here.