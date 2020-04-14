Hy-Vee to offer free full-service fueling

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they will be offering free full-service fueling at Hy-Vee gas pumps.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

To make use of the offer, customers can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button, or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.

Food and other items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

If using this service, customers will not have to leave their vehicles.

Employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.