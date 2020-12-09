Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing

Hy-Vee announced they will start offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including several in the Quad Cities area, via an outdoor, drive-thru process.

The first 18 locations will start testing on Thursday, December 10, with the other 28 locations starting in the next two weeks.

The antigen tests will give results within one to two hours after completing the test.

The cost of the test will vary depending on the location, and payment, at this time, is only by credit or debit card at the testing site.

Individuals must register ahead of time and schedule a testing time and location at this website. The cost of the test for the location selected can be seen during the registration process.

The rapid antigen test is only available to those that qualify under the CDC guidance, which are:

individuals who are symptomatic

individuals who are asymptomatic with a known reported exposure in the past 14 days

An individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days is not eligible for a test through Hy-Vee at this time.

The testing locations will be outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations in which individuals will remain in their car. Testing is expected to take less than two minutes. Individuals must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it when the testing takes place. Results will be sent via email and should be received within one to two hours.

The locations where the rapid antigen test will be available in the Quad Cities area with the starting dates are listed below.

In Iowa:

Hy-Vee on Agency, 3140 Agency Street, Burlington – testing begins Monday, December 21

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 South Fourth Street, Clinton – testing begins Monday, December 21

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 West Locust Street, Davenport – testing begins Monday, December 14

3860 Elmore Avenue (Gordman’s parking lot), Davenport – testing begins Monday, December 21

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque – testing begins Monday, Dec. 14

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 East Sixth Street, Muscatine – testing begins Monday, December 14

In Illinois: