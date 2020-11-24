Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls two Short Cuts vegetable mixes

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Short Cuts vegetable mix products for possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects the products bought at all the stores across Hy-Vees eight-state region, including those in Illinois and Iowa.

The two products being recalled are:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

The affected products have a “Best if Used By” date of December 3, 2020.

No other Hy-Vee Short Cut products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by the recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. They can either dispose of them or return them to Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 772-4098.