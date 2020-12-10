Hybrid learning returns Monday in Davenport

UPDATE: The Davenport Community School District announced Thursday that students will return to the hybrid learning model on Monday.

EARLIER UPDATE: Because of rising case counts of COVID-19 and high positivity rates of the virus, Davenport Community Schools was granted a two-week extension on remote learning by the Iowa Department of Education on Tuesday.

All students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 will remain fully online through Wednesday, Dec. 16 or until the district sends a notification, a news release says.

It is the district’s priority to return to hybrid learning, with students and teachers engaging in in-person instruction, as soon as possible.

On Dec. 3, the district will distribute plans for the week of Dec. 7-11. On Dec. 10, the district will distribute plans for the week of Dec. 14-18. As information becomes available, the district will continue to update its website: http://www.davenportschools.org/ and send out communications to families in email and via phone, post in the parent portal, publish on social media, send out updates through media partners and mail packets out to families.

While the waiver grants the district to provide 100% online-only learning through Dec. 16, it does not require the district to continue remote learning through the entire duration. Should case numbers return to a “safe and manageable state,” the district could resume with the initial hybrid learning model earlier than Dec. 16.

The district will continue to monitor Scott County positivity rates as well as positivity and quarantine rates of students and staff so everyone can return to in-person learning as soon as it is safe.

The last day before the two-week winter break is Dec. 18.

Originally, Davenport Schools were to return to a hybrid model on Wednesday, December 2 before the request for an extension was approved.

During the extended period of online-only learning, all in-person activities and practices will continue to be suspended.

The district will continue to provide daily meal pick-up to hybrid students now 100% online. Meals are available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sudlow Intermediate, Smart Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, Wood Intermediate, and Buffalo Elementary. All meal pickups include one breakfast and one lunch per day per student.

Davenport Learning Center will continue to disperse meals from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays only for weekly meal pickup.

All meal pickup locations will be closed for school holidays. Contact food nutrition services office at 563-336-7430 for more information.