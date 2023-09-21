On Monday, the City of Rock Island’s Water Treatment Plant temporarily switched to free chlorine, which is an approved water treatment practice widely used to maintain water quality, a news release says.

During this period, some residents may notice a stronger chlorine smell in their tap water. The water remains safe to drink, cook with, and use for all your daily needs. This will last until the Fire Hydrant Flushing Program is over.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, the Public Works Department will begin the Fire Hydrant Flushing Program. Fire hydrant flushing is a routine maintenance activity that ensures the city’s

water distribution system remains in optimal condition.

A dedicated four-person crew will flush hydrants in the downtown area and specialized locations

throughout the city. They will work during the third shift, from Sunday night through Friday

morning, for the first two weeks of October.

For the remainder of the operation, most other utilities personnel will be engaged in flushing

hydrants during regular business hours, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. This

maintenance activity is expected to continue throughout the month of October and may

potentially extend into the beginning of November, the release says.

Residents may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal

during flushing operations. Because of flushing, there is potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up and be mitigated by running some

water from a cold water tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear, according to the release.

“The Public Works Department appreciates the understanding and cooperation of our water

customers during this essential maintenance operation,” the release says. “The City is committed to providing safe and reliable water services, and this annual hydrant flushing operation is a vital part of that commitment.”

