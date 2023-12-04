A mission to feed people locally is taking on a whole new approach.

Tapestry Farms has partnered with the John Deere Foundation to secure a new hydroponic farm system at the Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) to grow food for food pantries in the QCA. Lettuce will be the first food grown in the system.

The system is not operational yet, but they are expected to put seeds in by Christmas and have their first full grow by February.

A hydroponic system is a system of growing plants using water cycled by fish.